Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.65. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $101,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $956.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.99.

