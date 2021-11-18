COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 188.9% in October

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the October 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

COSCO SHIPPING stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 1,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,211. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

