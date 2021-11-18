Coty (NYSE:COTY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE COTY opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coty by 41.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coty by 41.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Coty by 46.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 220.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,862,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 1,281,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.