Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Covanta worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth $6,764,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Covanta by 938.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 568,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Covanta by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 783,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 483,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.