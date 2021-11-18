Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 3,402 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 580,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 245,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.