Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

