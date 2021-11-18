Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $729,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

NYSE:DIS opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a PE ratio of 144.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.