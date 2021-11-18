Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,260 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,594,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,393,000 after acquiring an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $109.16 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

