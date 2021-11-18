Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,455 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

