Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter.

VAW opened at $194.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.68. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

