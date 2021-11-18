Credit Suisse AG Has $2.04 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,601 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,622 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGP stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

