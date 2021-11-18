Credit Suisse AG Invests $2.12 Million in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

