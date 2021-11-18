Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

