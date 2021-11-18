Credit Suisse Group Increases Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $25.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
