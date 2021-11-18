Credit Suisse Group Increases Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $25.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

