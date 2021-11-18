Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 838 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.38. 108,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,368. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $292.20 and a one year high of $365.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

