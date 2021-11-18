Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $26.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.86. 1,276,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,848,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $794.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.91.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

