Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

IWS traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $121.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,780. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

