Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases 3,007 Shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 170.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 86,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter.

IBHB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

