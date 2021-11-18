Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 9,326 Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Motive Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motive Capital stock remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. Motive Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

