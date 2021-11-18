Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14,925.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,190. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.