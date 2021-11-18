Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5,214.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

PSI stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $152.12. 703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $92.32 and a twelve month high of $154.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

