Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.67. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,163,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,234 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $99,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

