CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 16,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 355,232 shares.The stock last traded at $50.12 and had previously closed at $50.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CRH by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of CRH by 2.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CRH by 33.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

