Critical Comparison: AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) & The Competition

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE: AIM) is one of 232 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AIM ImmunoTech to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,941.86% -26.09% -24.77% AIM ImmunoTech Competitors -2,729.36% -133.59% -28.03%

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 -$14.40 million -4.30 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors $583.01 million $24.74 million -32.30

AIM ImmunoTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors 1314 4920 10528 192 2.57

AIM ImmunoTech currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 48.17%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech competitors beat AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

