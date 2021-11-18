Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Sells C$458,757.50 in Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.93 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.85.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 163.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.