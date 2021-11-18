Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.88.

Shares of TSE CRON traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.25. 730,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,040. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$6.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.44.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

