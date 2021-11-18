CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Tops $11.32 on Exchanges

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.32 or 0.00019924 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and $2.42 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00092297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,061.09 or 1.00415768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.55 or 0.07078863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,279 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

