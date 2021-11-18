CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.05 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGS. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

