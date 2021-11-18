CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.33 ($73.33).

ETR EVD opened at €63.72 ($74.96) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €47.34 ($55.69) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($85.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -411.10.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

