Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.27% of Casper Sleep worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Casper Sleep Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

