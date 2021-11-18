Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Genesco worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GCO opened at $70.34 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

