Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,824 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,732,000 after buying an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Domtar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,987,000 after buying an additional 35,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,861,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

