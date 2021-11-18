Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,989 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of JWN opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,319.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

