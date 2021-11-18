Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $890,000 Stock Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth $72,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViewRay alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

VRAY stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $925.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.