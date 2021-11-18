Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $883,000 in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 533,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 370,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 108,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,854,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.48 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

