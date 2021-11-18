Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 143,515 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,515 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSI opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

