Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,676 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock worth $161,251,239. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on U shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Unity Software stock opened at $191.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.