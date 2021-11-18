Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,562 shares of company stock worth $6,237,949 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.