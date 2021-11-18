Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.92. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

