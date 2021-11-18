Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New $386,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.11 and a 200-day moving average of $264.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

