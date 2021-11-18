Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.27.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $211.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.85 and its 200-day moving average is $203.96. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

