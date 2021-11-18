Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 9,665 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.