CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Trading Down 1.9%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 54,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 97,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 118.67% and a negative net margin of 469.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

