Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 358,495 shares.The stock last traded at $8.47 and had previously closed at $9.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

