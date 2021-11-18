Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,092 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

