CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.52 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.13.

CYBR stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.92. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $201.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

