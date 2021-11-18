Cypress Capital Group Buys 228 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,225 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

