Cypress Capital Group Has $18.13 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.24. 3,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,218. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

