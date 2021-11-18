Cypress Capital Group Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $84.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

