Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $240.66. 17,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.